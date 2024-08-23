Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index falling 29.5 points or 0.39% at 7602.72 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 3.59%), Rallis India Ltd (down 3.41%),Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.2%),Indo Amines Ltd (down 3.05%),Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Epigral Ltd (down 2.79%), Gravita India Ltd (down 2.78%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.69%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 2.47%), and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (down 2.36%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, PCBL Ltd (up 9.32%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 7.42%), and GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 6.95%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 107.58 or 0.19% at 55705.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 40.54 points or 0.24% at 16618.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.1 points or 0.04% at 24822.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 52.31 points or 0.06% at 81105.5.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

