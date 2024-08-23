Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index falling 29.5 points or 0.39% at 7602.72 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 3.59%), Rallis India Ltd (down 3.41%),Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.2%),Indo Amines Ltd (down 3.05%),Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Epigral Ltd (down 2.79%), Gravita India Ltd (down 2.78%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.69%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 2.47%), and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (down 2.36%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, PCBL Ltd (up 9.32%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 7.42%), and GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 6.95%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 107.58 or 0.19% at 55705.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 40.54 points or 0.24% at 16618.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.1 points or 0.04% at 24822.6.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Sun Pharma launches Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India

Market trades with small gains; pharma shares in demand

NSE circular curbs referral programs, brokerages discontinue incentives

The BSE Sensex index was up 52.31 points or 0.06% at 81105.5.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water; All sector indices barring IT & financials in the red

No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

Sun Pharma hits 52-week high on launch of skin infection drug 'Starizo'

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Air India fined Rs 99 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story