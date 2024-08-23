Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 328.45 points or 0.78% at 41872.78 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.82%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.39%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.35%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 1.94%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.9%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.7%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.63%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.49%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.38%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (up 4.97%), D-Link India Ltd (up 4.67%), and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 3.35%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 107.58 or 0.19% at 55705.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 40.54 points or 0.24% at 16618.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.1 points or 0.04% at 24822.6.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 52.31 points or 0.06% at 81105.5.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News