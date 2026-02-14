Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 105.02 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio rose 19.82% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 105.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales105.0293.44 12 OPM %16.7719.82 -PBDT17.9516.87 6 PBT13.7712.81 7 NP10.408.68 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 318.18% in the December 2025 quarter

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IRIS Regtech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story