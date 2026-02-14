Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 105.02 croreNet profit of Basilic Fly Studio rose 19.82% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 105.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales105.0293.44 12 OPM %16.7719.82 -PBDT17.9516.87 6 PBT13.7712.81 7 NP10.408.68 20
