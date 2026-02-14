Associate Sponsors

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.592.69 -4 OPM %-4.63-1.86 -PBDT0.190.14 36 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.060.01 500

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

