Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.592.69-4.63-1.860.190.140.060.010.060.01

