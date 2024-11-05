Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Inds gains as Q2 PAT spurts 57% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Tilaknagar Inds gains as Q2 PAT spurts 57% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tilaknagar Industries jumped 8.29% to Rs 315.50 after the firm's consolidated net profit surged 57.21% to Rs 58.23 crore on 9.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 823.32 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 57.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA jumped 39.1% to Rs 66 crore during the quarter as against Rs 47.4 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 17.6% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 13.4% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew 56.59% to Rs 98.32 crore on 7.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,488.08 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman & MD, tilaknagar industries, said, I am happy to share that we have turned net debt free as of September 2024. From a peak debt of more than Rs. 1,100 crore in March 2019, to achieving net debt free status, we have come a long way. This transformation was achieved through a combination of financial prudence and achieving industry-beating profitable growth.

From a Q2 business perspective, we have delivered our highest ever EBITDA at Rs. 66 crore. Our margins expanded on the back of superior brand mix as well as cost optimization initiatives. All this despite subdued volume growth on account of transitioning of RTM in our key state of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in Q2.

With retail going private in AP from mid-October onwards, we expect to continue with our industry-beating growth trajectory; achieved through a combination of doubling down on our market share gains from our brandy portfolio as well as new product launches across categories. The worst of the inflationary cycle seems behind us, and we expect to grow on our profitability despite increasing investments in A&SP, providing meaningful Share of Voice to brandy as a category.

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline; realty shares slide

Around 98% of Rs 2000 notes returned says RBI

Gland Pharma soars as Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 282 cr

L&T to acquire upto 21% stake in E2E Networks for Rs 1,407 crore

P&G Health hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Tilaknagar Industries is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company is primarily manufactures, markets and distributes spirits. The company's product portfolio includes whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 78,750; Nifty tests 24,000; Health, Pharma, FMCG weigh

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

ABB India stock falls 5% as September quarter results miss Street estimates

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story