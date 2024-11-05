Tilaknagar Inds gains as Q2 PAT spurts 57% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Tilaknagar Industries jumped 8.29% to Rs 315.50 after the firm's consolidated net profit surged 57.21% to Rs 58.23 crore on 9.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 823.32 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 57.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA jumped 39.1% to Rs 66 crore during the quarter as against Rs 47.4 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 17.6% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 13.4% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew 56.59% to Rs 98.32 crore on 7.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,488.08 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman & MD, tilaknagar industries, said, I am happy to share that we have turned net debt free as of September 2024. From a peak debt of more than Rs. 1,100 crore in March 2019, to achieving net debt free status, we have come a long way. This transformation was achieved through a combination of financial prudence and achieving industry-beating profitable growth.

From a Q2 business perspective, we have delivered our highest ever EBITDA at Rs. 66 crore. Our margins expanded on the back of superior brand mix as well as cost optimization initiatives. All this despite subdued volume growth on account of transitioning of RTM in our key state of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in Q2.

With retail going private in AP from mid-October onwards, we expect to continue with our industry-beating growth trajectory; achieved through a combination of doubling down on our market share gains from our brandy portfolio as well as new product launches across categories. The worst of the inflationary cycle seems behind us, and we expect to grow on our profitability despite increasing investments in A&SP, providing meaningful Share of Voice to brandy as a category.

Tilaknagar Industries is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company is primarily manufactures, markets and distributes spirits. The company's product portfolio includes whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin.

