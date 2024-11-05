Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T to acquire upto 21% stake in E2E Networks for Rs 1,407 crore

L&T to acquire upto 21% stake in E2E Networks for Rs 1,407 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Larsen & Toubro said that it has entered into an investment agreement for acquiring upto 41,71,410 equity shares, equivalent to 21% stake, of E2E Networks.

E2E Networks is an cloud company offering public cloud services to its customers. E2E Networks specializes in providing CPU and GPU-based cloud computing platforms, to help its customers carry out large scale general and AI-workloads by leveraging its relationship with NVIDIA. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 94.49 crore in FY 2023-24.

Offering the rationale for the said acquisition, L&T said that the acquisition is complementary for market approach in the fast-growing areas of AI and cloud services. Along with the acquisition, the company also proposes to enter into a software license agreement, reseller agreement and co-location agreement with E2E Networks.

L&T would acquire a total of 41,71,410 equity shares (comprising of an aggregate 21% of the capital) of E2E Networks. The investment would take the form of preferential allotment for 15% stake in E2E Networks, comprising of 29,79,579 equity shares of E2E Networks, for Rs 1,079.27 crore at Rs 3,622.25 per share.

The investment would also involve a secondary acquisition of 6% stake, comprising of 11,91,831 equity shares in E2E Networks from the founder for Rs 327.75 crore at Rs 2,750 apiece.

The company will not acquire control in E2E Networks pursuant to the proposed acquisition and will be a minority shareholder with certain protective rights, L&T said in a statement.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

More From This Section

P&G Health hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Auto stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Angel One client base climbs 58% YoY in Oct'24

The company reported 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 3554.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock up 1645% in 15 months; L&T to buy 21% stake

Suzuki's battery EV model 'e-Vitara' to hit market in 2025: Things to know

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,650; Nifty below 24,000; FMCG, IT, Pharma drag

Diesel market flashes warning sign in India as demand growth slows

JK Paper slips 7% as Q2 profit falls 58% to Rs 129 crore, expenses up 15%

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story