Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 63.27% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 1056.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 954.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1056.90954.901.8613.3948.70139.4033.60124.2034.2093.10

