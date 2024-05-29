Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 79.04% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.42% to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 87.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.8734.48 -25 87.93122.79 -28 OPM %2.058.90 -8.648.29 - PBDT1.093.90 -72 7.5011.21 -33 PBT1.043.85 -73 7.2811.04 -34 NP0.612.91 -79 5.448.05 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2023 quarter

GE Power gains after bagging purchase orders from BALCO, NPCIL

Industrials shares gain

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for work order of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story