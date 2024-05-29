BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 25.87 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 79.04% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.42% to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 87.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News