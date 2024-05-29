Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack declined 19.12% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.95% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 274.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

69.3764.83274.39252.1911.5512.9112.0113.156.797.1327.4728.262.863.2811.9314.342.032.518.6410.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News