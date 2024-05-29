Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack declined 19.12% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.95% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 274.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.3764.83 7 274.39252.19 9 OPM %11.5512.91 -12.0113.15 - PBDT6.797.13 -5 27.4728.26 -3 PBT2.863.28 -13 11.9314.34 -17 NP2.032.51 -19 8.6410.66 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 152.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Rajshree Sugars &amp; Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajshree Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Time Technoplast spurts after getting nod for manufacturing hydrogen cylinder from PESO

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.60% in the March 2024 quarter

TruCap Finance consolidated net profit rises 1085.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story