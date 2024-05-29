Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 72.59% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net Loss of Xelpmoc Design and Tech reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.59% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.11% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.913.32 -73 6.4714.74 -56 OPM %-563.74-95.48 --181.45-109.63 - PBDT-4.78-2.71 -76 -10.44-14.74 29 PBT-5.29-3.23 -64 -12.53-16.44 24 NP-5.82-3.30 -76 -13.27-15.73 16

