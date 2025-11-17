Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 35.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 71.01 crore

Net profit of Beardsell declined 35.13% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 71.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.0168.498.359.485.635.983.844.002.053.16

