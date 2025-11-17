Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2378.36% to Rs 785.64 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 74.03% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2378.36% to Rs 785.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.785.6431.700.4224.514.5810.954.0810.792.489.55

