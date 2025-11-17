Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 93.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.57% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 93.17% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.57% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.1023.18-620.0018.980.365.080.274.990.284.10

