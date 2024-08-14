Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 245.99 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.42% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 245.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales245.99268.56 -8 OPM %13.0415.15 -PBDT44.7152.83 -15 PBT37.8547.89 -21 NP30.7239.60 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story