Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.42% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 245.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.245.99268.5613.0415.1544.7152.8337.8547.8930.7239.60

