Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 492.49 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 31.92% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 492.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.49410.70 20 OPM %9.4810.28 -PBDT33.5927.67 21 PBT24.4619.31 27 NP18.0613.69 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story