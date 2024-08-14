SJVN consolidated net profit rises 31.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 870.37 croreNet profit of SJVN rose 31.40% to Rs 357.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 271.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 870.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 674.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales870.37674.79 29 OPM %74.2671.59 -PBDT592.68463.93 28 PBT461.79363.22 27 NP357.09271.75 31
