Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.55 -16 OPM %2.17-1.82 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.080.09 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story