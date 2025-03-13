BEL gains on bagging Rs 2,463-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.55% to Rs 281.05 after the company announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 2,463 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply and services of Ashwini Radars to the Indian Air Force.

These fully indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars have been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL. The Ashwini Radars feature integrated Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems with electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation, enabling 4D surveillance.

These mobile radars with advanced ECCM features are deployable on all terrains and can automatically detect and track aerial targets ranging from fighter aircraft to slow-moving targets.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication, and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

