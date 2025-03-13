Expleo Solutions Ltd Spurts 4.89%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 26.26% over last one month compared to 13.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd rose 4.89% today to trade at Rs 884. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.71% to quote at 35822.26. The index is down 13.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Affle India Ltd increased 2.77% and Mphasis Ltd added 2.64% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.97 % over last one year compared to the 1.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 26.26% over last one month compared to 13.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5377 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 825.6 on 03 Mar 2025.

