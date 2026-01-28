BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) surged 6.57% to Rs 443.70 after its standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,147.68 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 22.43% on YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 22.02% YoY to Rs 5,133.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 7,121.98 crore (up 23.72%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 813.68 crore (up 22.29% YoY) during the period under review.