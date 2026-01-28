Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported a 4.08% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 3,879.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,726.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

The auto major said that net profit was impacted by a one-time cost of Rs 593.9 crore on account of the new labour codes.

Total revenue from operations rose 28.74% YoY to Rs 49,904.1 crore, driven by a sharp recovery in the Indian car market led by the small car segment. During the quarter, MSIL recorded its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units, compared with 4,66,993 units a year earlier.

The small car segment in the 18% GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units of incremental volumes. Total sales stood at a record 667,769 units, including exports of 103,100 units.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.0% YoY to Rs 4,917.3 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,726.0 crore a year ago. Operating EBITDA rose 10% YoY to Rs 5,571.7 crore; however, the EBITDA margin contracted to 11.7% from 13.8% in Q3 FY25 due to higher input and employee costs. Total expenses jumped 31.18% YoY to Rs 46,127.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Purchase of stock in trade was at Rs 5,853.9 crore (up 24.32% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 2,700.9 crore (up 51.18% YoY). During the quarter, Suzuki Motor Gujarat was amalgamated with Maruti Suzuki with effect from 1 December 2025. Accordingly, the financial statements have been restated from 1 April 2025, the appointed date under the scheme of amalgamation.