Brigade Group launches ibis Styles Mysuru in partnership with Accor

ibis Styles Mysuru seeks to redefine hospitality with its fusion of contemporary design and cultural nuances. The hotel's interiors draw inspiration from the vibrant birds of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. With 130 well-designed rooms, ibis Styles Mysuru caters to a variety of needs, offering comfortable accommodation for travelers. The hotel's 30 suites feature designated kitchenettes, private balconies, spacious living areas, and family-friendly rooms. The hotel also houses a dedicated children's play area.
