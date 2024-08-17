Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group launches ibis Styles Mysuru in partnership with Accor

Brigade Group launches ibis Styles Mysuru in partnership with Accor

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brigade Group and global hospitality company Accor announced the launch of ibis Styles Mysuru on KRS Road. ibis Styles is the fourth hotel between Brigade Group and Accor, and their second in Mysuru after Grand Mercure Mysuru.

ibis Styles Mysuru seeks to redefine hospitality with its fusion of contemporary design and cultural nuances. The hotel's interiors draw inspiration from the vibrant birds of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. With 130 well-designed rooms, ibis Styles Mysuru caters to a variety of needs, offering comfortable accommodation for travelers. The hotel's 30 suites feature designated kitchenettes, private balconies, spacious living areas, and family-friendly rooms. The hotel also houses a dedicated children's play area.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS 0-0 LIV in 2nd half; ARS vs WOL at 7:30 PM

Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape in Kolkata

Multilateral bodies didn't solve critical issues faced by global order: EAM

Deadly violence persists in Gaza despite mediators calling for a truce

Voice of Global South summit: Yunus calls for redesigning financial system

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story