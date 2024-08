Samvardhana Motherson International announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions has completed the acquisition of 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Upon the aforesaid acquisition of 34% stake, MASL has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

