Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 17.90 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 26.26% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.54% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 71.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.9016.14 11 71.3546.05 55 OPM %14.4717.84 -15.5615.50 - PBDT2.422.61 -7 10.646.23 71 PBT2.192.42 -10 9.915.41 83 NP1.321.79 -26 7.034.67 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 172.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lippi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triliance Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story