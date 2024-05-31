Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 17.90 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 26.26% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.54% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 71.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

17.9016.1471.3546.0514.4717.8415.5615.502.422.6110.646.232.192.429.915.411.321.797.034.67

