BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

BEML announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 157 crore from Loram Rail Maintenance India for the manufacturing of Switch Rail Grinding Machines.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the machines will be supplied to Indian Railways for track maintenance purposes.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.9% to Rs 48.03 crore on a 3.3% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 846.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.