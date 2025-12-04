Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Brahmaputra Infrastructure jumped 4.52% to Rs 105.20 after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a major government project in Jammu.

The order, worth Rs 113.54 crore, has been awarded by the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) Jammu. Financial bids were opened on 4 December 2025.

The contract is for the balance work of the new Legislature Complex in Jammu. It is a domestic order and will be executed within 18 months.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.