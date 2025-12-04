Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd and TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2025.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 750 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3872 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month. Hisar Metal Industries Ltd lost 9.17% to Rs 174.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 941 shares in the past one month. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd shed 8.73% to Rs 55.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17367 shares in the past one month.