Brigade Ent acquires 4 acre land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises announced that it has acquired a 4.04-acre plot in Neopolis, Hyderabad, through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The land was purchased at a consideration of Rs 118 crore per acre.

This acquisition follows the companys earlier acquisition in the same micro-market, where it is currently developing Brigade Gateway (Plot No. 8), Hyderabad. The move reinforces Brigades strategic growth plans in the city.

Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises, said, Hyderabad is a key market in our expansion strategy, Around this time last year, we launched Brigade Gateway in Neopolis a premium mixed-use development inspired by our iconic Bengaluru project, bringing together all key asset classes including Orion Mall, World Trade Center Hyderabad, a five-star deluxe InterContinental hotel, and high-end residences supported by a well-appointed clubhouse. With a robust pipeline of projects planned for Hyderabad, this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential locations and delivering well-designed, future-ready developments for discerning customers.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company had reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter rose 0.47% to Rs 890 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

