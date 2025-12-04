Brigade Ent acquires 4 acre land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Brigade Enterprises announced that it has acquired a 4.04-acre plot in Neopolis, Hyderabad, through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The land was purchased at a consideration of Rs 118 crore per acre.

This acquisition follows the companys earlier acquisition in the same micro-market, where it is currently developing Brigade Gateway (Plot No. 8), Hyderabad. The move reinforces Brigades strategic growth plans in the city.

Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises, said, Hyderabad is a key market in our expansion strategy, Around this time last year, we launched Brigade Gateway in Neopolis a premium mixed-use development inspired by our iconic Bengaluru project, bringing together all key asset classes including Orion Mall, World Trade Center Hyderabad, a five-star deluxe InterContinental hotel, and high-end residences supported by a well-appointed clubhouse. With a robust pipeline of projects planned for Hyderabad, this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential locations and delivering well-designed, future-ready developments for discerning customers.