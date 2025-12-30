Benchmarks end with minor cuts; metal shares shine

The key equity barometers ended marginally lower today amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and muted trading activity due to the absence of fresh domestic triggers and ahead of the year-end holiday period, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the corporate earnings season. The Nifty settled below the 25,950 mark after touching days high of 26,976.75 in early trade. Volatility marked the session amid Nifty monthly derivatives expiry.

Metal, PSU Bank and auto shares gained while realty, consumer durables and IT shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 20.46 points or 0.02% to 84,675.08. The Nifty 50 index lost 3.25 points or 0.01% to 25,938.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%. The market breadth was negatve. On the BSE, 1,936 shares rose and 2,252 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality were currently trading at Rs 103.35 at 15:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 9.37% as compared with the issue price of Rs 114. The stock debuted at Rs 120.75, marking a premium of 5.92% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 123.25 and a low of 103. On the BSE, over 21.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.03% to 11,007.65. The index declined 0.16% in the past trading session. Hindustan Copper (up 9.42%), Jindal Stainless (up 6.51%), National Aluminium Company (up 5.18%), Steel Authority of India (up 5.15%), NMDC (up 3.22%), Jindal Steel (up 3.14%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.22%), Vedanta (up 2.11%), Tata Steel (up 2.04%) and JSW Steel (up 1.75%) avdanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Orient Technologies hit the upper circuit of 20% after the companys shareholders approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10. Eligible shareholders will receive 10 equity shares for every one share held.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.04%. The company said that it has received additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since December 12. These orders include radars, tank overhauls, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, upgrades, and spares. Prime Focus advanced 2.07% after the company announced that its indirect subsidiary, Brahma AI Holdings (Brahma), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Brahma AI ME, on 29 December 2025 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE. NTPC Green Energy slipped 1.39%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) declined 1.82% after the company announced that managing director (MD) T Natarajan will resign effective 29 December 2025, following an order from the Government of Gujarat. Waaree Energies fell 0.12%. The companys whole time director (WTD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Amit Paithankar, resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.87%. The company announced the execution of a Hotel Operation Agreement (HOA) for an upcoming property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Niraj Cement Structurals advanced 1.22% after the company has secured a Rs 34.86-crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building linkway foot overbridges (FOBs) at the Metro Line-7 Goregaon (East) station.

Lupin rose 0.07%. The company said that it has entered into an exclusive License, Supply, and Distribution Agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide. Bofanglutide injection is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for weight management in overweight or obese individuals. Global Markets: European market advanced while Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday, after the tech sell-down on Wall Street continued on AI bubble fears. Investors will be focused on Chinas military exercises around Taiwan, after the worlds second-largest economy announced new drills surrounding the island Monday. Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell on Monday, spurred by losses in technology, after the S&P 500 scaled to record levels last week.