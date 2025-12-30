Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in existing solar power project

Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an enhancement in the capacity under the existing contract from from 30 MWp to 35 MWp for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a Ground mount solar power project including Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

The commercial order has been enhanced from Rs. 90.29 crore to Rs.102.93 Cr. (Exclusive of taxes). Thereby enhancement of Rs. 12.64 crore.

