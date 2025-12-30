Hyundai Motor India forays in commercial mobility segment

With launch of Prime taxi range

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) announced its entry into the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its dedicated taxi offerings - Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan). Purpose-built to address the evolving needs of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs, the Prime range combines Hyundai's hallmark trust, reliability, low cost of ownership and superior comfort with strong earning potential.

Both Prime HB and Prime SD are available with Proven & Reliable 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder engine (Petrol + CNG), enabling lower operating costs and higher earnings per kilometre. The models are offered at highly competitive starting prices of Rs 5,99,900 for Prime HB and Rs 6,89,900 for Prime SD, making them an attractive proposition for commercial buyers, fleet and taxi operators across India. Customers can book the Hyundai Prime Taxi range by paying a booking amount of Rs 5,000 at any Hyundai showroom across India.