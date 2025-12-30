Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.03%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.03% at 11007.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 9.42%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd fell 6.71% and National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 5.22%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 9.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.69% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 25938.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.02% to close at 84675.08 today.

