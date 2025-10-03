Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

The headline equity indices closed with modest gains on Friday, extending their winning run to a second session. Sentiment was buoyed by the Reserve Bank of Indias latest policy announcement and strength in global equities. The Nifty ended above the 24,890 level, supported by buying interest in metals, PSU banks and consumer durables.

The S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 223.86 points or 0.28% to 81,207.17. The Nifty 50 index gained 57.95 points or 0.23% to 24,894.25. In two consecutive sessions, the Sensex added 1.17% while the Nifty added 1.15%.

Tata Steel (down 3.4%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.69%) and Bharti Airtel (down 1.48%) boosted the indices today.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.09%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,710 shares rose and 1,490 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.21% to 10.06. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.12% to 6.515 from the previous close of 6.523. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7850 compared with its close of 88.7100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 117,580. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 97.48. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.02% to 4.087. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement gained 43 cents or 0.67% to $64.54 a barrel. Global Markets: The U.S. Dow Jones index futures were up 100 points on Wednesday, indicating a positive opening for Wall Street. Most shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Friday as investors adopted a risk-on approach, driven by rising expectations of near-term monetary easing from the Federal Reservedespite the U.S. government entering its third day of shutdown.

Investors appeared largely unfazed by the shutdownreportedly the 15th since 1981even though it has halted scientific research and financial oversight and delayed key economic data. Market participants are waiting to gauge the duration of the closure before assessing its broader economic impact, with history showing that such shutdowns rarely trigger significant market moves. In Japan, unemployment edged up to 2.6% in August from 2.3% in the prior month, government data showed. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Japan Services PMI rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August, supported by strong domestic demand despite weakening export orders. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

The U.S. shutdown also forced the Labour Department to suspend operations, delaying the release of the September nonfarm payrolls report. While this reduces the data available for the Feds October policy meeting, it also removes a near-term source of pressure on equities. New Listing: Shares of Jinkushal Industries were at Rs 121.60 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 121. The scrip was listed at Rs 125, exhibiting a premium of 3.31% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 128 and a low of Rs 118.75. On the BSE, over 3.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Trualt Bioenergy were at Rs 530.85 on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 496. The scrip was listed at Rs 550, exhibiting a premium of 10.89% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 512.55. On the BSE, 14.37 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.82% to 10,277.10. The index has jumped 3.93% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 6.28%) led the rally in the metal space, followed by Tata Steel (up 3.45%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.08%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.73%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.27%) and Hindalco Industries (up 1.83%), Vedanta (up 1.43%), NMDC (up 1.33%), JSW Steel (up 1.28%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.13%), Welspun Corp (up 1.01%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.70%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.23%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.13%) rose.

Sammaan Capital dropped 2.74% to Rs 164.90 as investors booked profits after the company announced that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) will acquire a controlling stake. IHC, acting through affiliate Avenir Investment RSC, will invest Rs 8,850 crore via preferential equity and warrants. The deal triggered a mandatory open offer for 26% of Sammaans capital at Rs 139 per share, valuing the offer at about Rs 4,750.38 crore on full acceptance. V-Mart Retail surged 16.56% after the company reported a solid business update for the September quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 807 crore in Q2 FY26, up 22% year-on-year from Rs 661 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 11%, driven equally by its flagship V-Mart and Unlimited formats.

V2 Retail jumped 3.48% after the companys standalone revenue surged 86% to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 380 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 18.29% after the company achieved a turnover of approximately Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 28% compared with Rs 347 crore in Q2 FY25. PC Jeweller surged 5.92% after the company achieved standalone revenue growth of approximately 63% year-on-year, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing was locked in a lower circuit of 5% after the company said it expects Q2 FY26 revenues to be marginally lower than Q1 FY26 due to U.S. tariff impositions.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.41% after its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, received a significant order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at approximately Rs 46.19 crore. Tata Power Company rose 0.98% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for an 80 MW Firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. CSB Bank advanced 0.82%. The bank reported a 29% rise in gross advances to Rs 34,730 crore as of 30 September 2025 from Rs 26,871 crore as of 30 September 2025.

IPO Update: Om Freight Forwarders received bids for 3,05,14,677 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Advance Agrolife received bids for 76,35,48,900 shares as against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 56.52 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it will close on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof. WeWork India Management received bids for 8,07,346 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 October 2025 and it will close on 7 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof.