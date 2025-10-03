APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

APEDA organized the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), which attracted more than 530 international buyers from 68 countries, including leading supermarket chains such as Walmart, Nesto, Al Madina, Mustafa Singapore, and Choithram. Over 4,654 curated B2B meetings were held during the event, providing Indian exporters and startups an unprecedented platform to explore new markets, showcase innovative products, and establish long-term business linkages.
Further, to strengthen global market access it signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LuLu Hypermarket LLC on September 25, 2025. The collaboration under the BHARTI (Bharats Hub for Agritech Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement) Initiative will provide Indian agri-food startups with a shelf space across 252 LuLu outlets in the GCC, along with product sampling campaigns, consumer engagement and access to LuLus export division for global distribution.
The BHARTI Initiative was another major highlight at WFI 2025, with a dedicated stall and an interactive seminar on From Farm to Global Markets: Startup-Driven Innovation for Agri-Food Exports. The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to deliberate on strategies for empowering 100 agri-food ventures through mentorship, branding, technology adoption, and global market intelligence.
