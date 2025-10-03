Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) participated as the Export Partner in the 4th edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Its pavilion showcased the diversity of Indias agri-food sector, including GI-tagged products, Basmati rice, millets, organic produce, livestock products, and value-added foods. Additionally, it featured dedicated thematic zones such as the GI Gallery, Fresca Zone, Basmati Export Development Foundation stall and a BHARTI Zone focused on startups and innovation.

APEDA organized the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), which attracted more than 530 international buyers from 68 countries, including leading supermarket chains such as Walmart, Nesto, Al Madina, Mustafa Singapore, and Choithram. Over 4,654 curated B2B meetings were held during the event, providing Indian exporters and startups an unprecedented platform to explore new markets, showcase innovative products, and establish long-term business linkages.

Further, to strengthen global market access it signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LuLu Hypermarket LLC on September 25, 2025. The collaboration under the BHARTI (Bharats Hub for Agritech Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement) Initiative will provide Indian agri-food startups with a shelf space across 252 LuLu outlets in the GCC, along with product sampling campaigns, consumer engagement and access to LuLus export division for global distribution.

The BHARTI Initiative was another major highlight at WFI 2025, with a dedicated stall and an interactive seminar on From Farm to Global Markets: Startup-Driven Innovation for Agri-Food Exports. The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to deliberate on strategies for empowering 100 agri-food ventures through mentorship, branding, technology adoption, and global market intelligence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 3.87 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times

INR extends downtrend near all time lows

External Commercial Borrowing limits are proposed to be linked to borrower's financial strength says RBI

WeWork India Management IPO subscribed 4%

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story