Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; European mrkt decline

The key domestic indices traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade, showing resilience despite weak global cues. Investors will monitor IndiaUS trade talks, movements in crude oil prices, and the upcoming earnings report from AI bellwether Nvidia. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

IT, PSU bank and consumer durables shares advanced while media, realty and pharma shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 60.55 points or 0.43% to 85,033.57. The Nifty 50 index advanced 100.05 points or 0.38% to 26,009.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,756 shares rose and 2,296 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.48% to 11.92. Gainers & Losers: HCL Technologies (up 4.31%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 4.20%), Infosys (up 3.30%), Wipro (up 2.24%) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (up 1.90%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors PV (down 2.14%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1%), NTPC (down 0.82%), Coal India (down 0.77%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (down 1.23%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Energies dropped 4.02% after the company reported that officials from the Income Tax Department had visited several of its offices and facilities across India. Solara Active Pharma Sciences shed 0.40%. The company said that its multi-product manufacturing facility at Mangalore, Karnataka has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). G R Infraprojects rose 0.94% after it has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 262.28 crore for gauge conversion of 38.9 km on the Kosamba-Umarpada section of Western Railways. Ice Make Refrigeration rose 1.67% after the company announced the appointment of M. Srinivas Reddy as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective 14 November 2025.

Goel Construction Company advanced 1.09% after the company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 0.50%. The firm has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions. Choice International rose 1.96% after the companys subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors. RPSG Ventures fell 2.22%. The company said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of 40% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, at an enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore.

Global Market: European market declined as investors are awaited the U.K inflation data for October and key earnings releases from Sage Group, Severn Trent and Smiths Group. Nvidias earnings report is another key factor investors are awaiting. Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns about artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks. In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs. A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%. On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August. The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. A big AI partnership announced Tuesday failed to lift related stocks like such deals have in the past. AI-startup Anthropic said it will spend $30 billion with Microsoft and, in turn, Microsoft and Nvidia will invest billions in Anthropic. Nvidia and Microsoft remained deep in the red following the deal.