Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36223.75, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 275.15, up 0.29% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 15.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% jump in NIFTY and a 1.05% jump in the Nifty Energy index.