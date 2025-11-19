Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.95, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27368.25, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 503.8, up 2.84% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down 26.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.