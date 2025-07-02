Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in afternoon trade, as mixed global sentiment weighed on investor confidence. Investors remained cautious, adopting risk-off approach. The Nifty slides below the 25,450 mark.

Financial Services shares witnessed selling pressure for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 441 points or 0.53% to 83,254.05. The Nifty 50 index lost 135.80 points or 0.54% to 25,404.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,644 shares rose and 2,313 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index fell 1.14% to 26,815.10. The index fell 1.93% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 3.13%), Shriram Finance (down 2.71%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.18%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 1.95%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.82%), HDFC Asset Management Company (down 1.72%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.66%), HDFC Bank (down 1.55%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 1.26%) and State Bank of India (down 1.19%).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.10% to 6.289 from the previous close of 6.295.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7100 compared with its close of 85.5900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.08% to Rs 98,140.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 96.54.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.78% to 4.287.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 15 cents or 0.22% to $67.26 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

