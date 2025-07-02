RBI Deputy Governor says technology, policy, and innovation converging to democratise credit access

We stand on the cusp of a transformative financial era where technology, policy, and innovation converge to democratise credit access, according to Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India. He noted that various initiatives, collaborative partnerships and sustained regulatory support are laying the foundation for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economy. But at the heart of a sustainable credit landscape lies an empowered consumer which is enabled when we have a financially aware and literate customer. While regulations mandate transparency and awareness, the responsibility needs to be fulfilled by all of us. Financial literacy cannot be achieved through a one-time campaign; it has to be a sustained commitment for all the institutions and entities involved. While the institutions in the financial system have done commendable work, the journey is far from complete.

Rao opined that Reserve Bank has been endeavouring to create an enabling regulatory environment for fostering innovation and ensuring financial system integrity. With a view to put in place a regulatory framework for FinTechs that maintains a balance between maximising their creative potential while minimising the idiosyncratic risks they pose to the financial system; the Reserve Bank issued a Framework for Self-Regulatory Organisation(s) in the FinTech Sector in 2024. The Reserve Bank Innovation hub, a wholly owned subsidiary of RBI, commenced an initiative to foster a vibrant infrastructure for facilitating the progress of FinTechs in the country. The initiative - Fintech and Startup Acceleration (FAST) - aims to connect the stakeholders, viz., the startups, incubators, accelerators, investors, regulators and banks and financial institutions to accelerate innovation and financial inclusion.