Berkshire Hathaway invests in New York Times, trims stake in Apple

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Tuesday a new investment in the New York Times, marking its reentry into a sector that Warren Buffett abandoned in 2020 when he sold his conglomerate's newspaper business.

Shares of the Times rose 4 per cent to $76.99 in after-hours trading.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire said it owned about 5.07 million Times shares worth $351.7 million at the end of 2025.

Berkshire's filing contained the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's US-listed stock holdings as of December 31, which comprise most of its equity portfolio.

Berkshire said that during the fourth quarter, it also sold 4 per cent of its stake in iPhone maker Apple, still its largest equity holding at $62 billion, and 77 per cent of its 10 million shares in online retailer Amazon.com.