Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 702 cr flood protection embankment project

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
Of Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat. The project entails the construction of flood protection embankment on river Narmada on EPC basis. The value of the project is Rs 702 crore.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

