Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Epigral Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Symphony Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 April 2024.

Best Agrolife Ltd spiked 17.24% to Rs 644.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd surged 14.31% to Rs 1332. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6997 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd soared 11.79% to Rs 236.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd advanced 11.52% to Rs 968.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10336 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd jumped 10.03% to Rs 394.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15915 shares in the past one month.

