Hindustan Copper records MIC production of 27,404 tonne in FY24

The government-owned copper producer said that during FY 2023-24, the company has achieved MIC (metal in concentrate) production of 27,404 tonne which is highest in last five years and 11% higher than last year.

Similarly, the company has achieved ore production of 3.78 million tonne in FY 2023-24, which is highest in last four years and 13% higher than last year.

Malanjkhand Copper Project at Madhya Pradesh, the flagship unit of HCL, has achieved 18% higher ore production and 9.4% higher MIC production compared to last year.

The KCC Unit at Rajasthan has achieved 11% higher ore production and 17.3% higher MIC production with respect to last year.

The TCP Unit at Maharashtra has achieved 27,833 tonne of continuous cast copper rod production (third party tolling), which is 71,725 tonne higher than last year.

Hindustan Copper (HCL) is a vertically integrated copper producing company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.44% to Rs 63 crore in Q3 as compared with Rs 80.20 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 28.31% YoY to Rs 399.29 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 309.30 on the BSE.

