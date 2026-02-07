Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.97% to Rs 202.91 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.97% to Rs 202.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 274.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.202.91274.111.85-2.12-9.51-22.00-19.88-32.86-12.74-24.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News