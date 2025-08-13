BF Investment consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of BF Investment declined 78.95% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.437.7285.1592.2351.14242.7651.07242.6538.44182.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News