BF Utilities standalone net profit declines 63.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities declined 63.31% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.775.45-35.181.289.4619.629.2919.446.4217.50

