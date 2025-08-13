Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.87% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 57.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.87% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.982.7970.4188.890.691.380.691.380.481.12

