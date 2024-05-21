Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 57.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 57.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.22% to Rs 409.68 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 57.93% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.22% to Rs 409.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 663.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales409.68663.17 -38 OPM %2.152.22 -PBDT6.979.88 -29 PBT4.828.29 -42 NP2.445.80 -58

