Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 57.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.22% to Rs 409.68 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 57.93% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.22% to Rs 409.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 663.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.409.68663.172.152.226.979.884.828.292.445.80

