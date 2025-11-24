Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 68.33 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.3368.2610.199.364.433.802.682.322.071.67

