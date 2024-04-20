Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 183.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 183.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 183.45% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.16% to Rs 179.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 1221.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1362.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales321.18327.90 -2 1221.741362.56 -10 OPM %15.906.74 -17.3512.99 - PBDT59.2430.01 97 252.10205.54 23 PBT56.8827.56 106 242.40195.62 24 NP40.4214.26 183 179.37136.76 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2023 quarter

AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 480.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

High voter turnout marks the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

Laurus Labs' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Tata Power receives upgrade in LT ratings

Landmark Cars inks LoI with M&amp;M for opening showrooms, workshops in Hyderabad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story